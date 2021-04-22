Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.41. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

