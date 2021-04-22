Loki 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,467.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.61 or 0.04790981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00516008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $928.95 or 0.01737407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.31 or 0.00701941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.49 or 0.00562008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00067149 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00449366 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00253598 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

