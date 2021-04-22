Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Lonking alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.