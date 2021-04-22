Loom Network Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Loom Network has a total market cap of $129.82 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.00710525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.23 or 0.08516595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00048805 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.