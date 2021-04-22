Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Loopring coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $656.47 million and $61.12 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00071833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00737974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08053207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

LRC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,767,707 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.