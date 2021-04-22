L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $306.76

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €306.76 ($360.89) and traded as high as €343.30 ($403.88). L’Oréal shares last traded at €342.60 ($403.06), with a volume of 404,622 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €325.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €306.76.

About L’Oréal (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

