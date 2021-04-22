Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.