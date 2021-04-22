Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 38,300 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMPL. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of SMPL opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

