Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

NYSE:RCL opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

