Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $561,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $2,989,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,627,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

