Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

