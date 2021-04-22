Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 39,200 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.