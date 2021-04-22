Lountzis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 5.8% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.21. 13,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,324. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.41 and a 200 day moving average of $160.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

