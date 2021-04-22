Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for 6.3% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $100.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,044. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

