Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 5.0% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 606,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 198,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,536,000 after buying an additional 181,939 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,892. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $49.88.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

