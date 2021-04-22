Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $201.43. The company had a trading volume of 113,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.06. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.16 and a one year high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

