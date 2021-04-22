Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.52. The stock had a trading volume of 132,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.16 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

