LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect LPL Financial to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $143.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.49. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

