Lufax (LU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lufax (NYSE:LU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Lufax has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Lufax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LU opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Lufax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

