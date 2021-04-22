LUXCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $7,759.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.15 or 1.00025259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.41 or 0.00515864 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.12 or 0.00988217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.42 or 0.00359563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00130912 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003981 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,159,744 coins and its circulating supply is 11,152,511 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

