LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.

AMZN opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,160.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3,192.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

