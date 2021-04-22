Lympo (LYM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $599,716.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Lympo has a market cap of $30.51 million and $599,716.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

