LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price Down 4.7%

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.95 and last traded at $103.03. 17,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,688,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.12.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 85.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,003.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

