MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 729,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $40,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $59.45 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

