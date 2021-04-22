MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.46-0.50 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.46-$0.50 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTSI opened at $59.45 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

