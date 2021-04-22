MacroGenics (MGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGNX opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.40.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

