MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.29

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 700369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

