Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Gap Up to $10.61

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $11.36. Magenta Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company has a market cap of $562.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

