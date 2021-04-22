MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.40 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.17 or 0.00014834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $11.40 million and $1.81 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00270779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.01066521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.27 or 0.00685009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.46 or 1.00435943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.