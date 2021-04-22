MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches Market Cap of $9.55 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.84 or 0.00013709 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.55 million and $1.52 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.15 or 0.00984276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,931.43 or 1.00063909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.00628443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

