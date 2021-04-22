Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.51

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $5.44. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

