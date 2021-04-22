Maker (MKR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Maker has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $4,325.23 or 0.08123844 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $4.30 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00072493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00745482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

