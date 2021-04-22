Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.63

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.63 and traded as low as $47.60. Makita shares last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 25,821 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Makita Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.