Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.51 and last traded at $86.01. Approximately 7,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 216,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.70.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.