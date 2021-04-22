Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.51 and last traded at $86.01. Approximately 7,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 216,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.