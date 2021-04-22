Manna One Day Trading Volume Tops $40.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Manna has a total market capitalization of $424,705.57 and $40.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manna has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001885 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,269.41 or 0.99479400 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,030,175 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,020 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

