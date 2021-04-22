MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.08 Million

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce sales of $16.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.95 million. MannKind reported sales of $16.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $75.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $80.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.91 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $118.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million.

MNKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 132,210 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MannKind by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. MannKind has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

