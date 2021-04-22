ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $85.59 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

