MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.59 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $76.20 million and $20.59 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00678167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.12 or 0.07238784 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 288,566,409 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.