Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

