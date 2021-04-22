Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) is DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s 10th Largest Position

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up 2.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 100,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,938. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

