Manulife Financial Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.35.

Shares of MFC opened at C$26.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

