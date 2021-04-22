MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches Market Cap of $39.15 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.15 million and $207,938.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00284778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004337 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.43 or 0.01000268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.48 or 0.00680708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,129.47 or 1.00386635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

