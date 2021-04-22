MAPS (MAPS) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002712 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MAPS has traded down 4% against the US dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $88.22 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAPS alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00023607 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $795.99 or 0.01528522 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.