Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.75 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOZ. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.78.

Shares of TSE:MOZ remained flat at $C$2.67 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 107,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$566.67 million and a P/E ratio of -65.50. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

