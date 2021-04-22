Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,563,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Marathon Oil worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

