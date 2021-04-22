Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $318,088,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

