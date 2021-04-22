Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Gap Up to $16.22

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $16.84. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 205.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

