MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $47.00

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $51.40. MarineMax shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 4,926 shares changing hands.
HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
