MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $47.00

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $51.40. MarineMax shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 4,926 shares changing hands.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

