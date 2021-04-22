MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $47.00 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

