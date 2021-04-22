MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.26.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.
Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $47.00 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.