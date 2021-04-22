Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,161.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,214.02 on Thursday. Markel has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,152.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,051.18.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,126 shares of company stock worth $3,740,223. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

